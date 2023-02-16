Dhe American real estate association Keller Williams is pushing into German cities with its real estate brokerage services. With 200,000 brokers, the company claims to be the largest real estate network in the world, but is not yet active in this country. That should change quickly, as the FAZ learned in advance.

On Thursday, Keller Williams wants to announce the opening of the first locations in the largest cities in Germany, where German brokers can join forces and then use the network’s services.

The move to Germany is taking place at a time when the real estate industry is under pressure, primarily due to the rise in interest rates, and the number of new buildings is declining. William E. Soteroff, President of the international network Keller Williams Worldwide, sees Germany as the strongest economy and politically as a pacesetter in the euro zone: “It offers sufficient and attractive opportunities despite the currently subdued mood.”

Talking to brokers

The management in Germany has already started work. Swen Nicolaus and Christian Hoffmann, both managing partners of the German Keller-Williams-Gesellschaft, are looking for locations and are in talks with brokers in this country. “In the first year we want to be represented in the seven largest cities and then set up locations nationwide over the next five years,” says Nicolaus in an interview with the FAZ

In Germany there are already larger real estate networks for brokers, including franchise offers, which also operate internationally. Engel & Völkers from Hamburg has 16,000 contacts at more than a thousand locations on five continents. Von Poll Immobilien, headquartered in Frankfurt, specifies a network of 1,500 brokers.







Flexible and variable

The managers of the German branch of Keller Williams see differences in their business model compared to a classic franchise partnership. Swen Nicolaus describes Keller Williams as a behind-the-scenes service provider that offloads administration, provides technology and platforms, and provides training. The brokers could also keep their own names. “Competitors focus on their own brand and they charge a relatively high fee for it, among other things,” says the Regional Operating Principal. “That’s not the case with us: everything is flexible and variable, including the prices.”

Christian Hoffmann says that they offer brokers an infrastructure that they can use according to their needs. “In five to eight years we want to have a significant market share in Germany that is at or above the level of Engel & Völkers,” says the Chief Operating Officer.







In 1983, the two company founders, Gary Keller and Joe Williams, opened an office in Austin, Texas. Today, Keller Williams has more than 1,100 locations in more than 50 countries and 200,000 brokers. Among them are 16 European countries so far. Keller Williams came to Turkey in 2013, to Portugal a year later and to France in 2016. Around 3,000 brokers are active there.

Nicolaus and Hoffmann looked around the branches in the three countries and praised the openness towards them as well as the cooperation with each other. They want to anchor such a culture of community in this country. If possible, the individual broker should not only look at his business and individual properties, but should be able to work with other brokers. You describe the example that a customer of a Berlin broker is looking for an apartment for his daughter in Munich and is then put through the network to a broker in Munich.

Despite the difficulties in the real estate business, Swen Nicolaus does not see all parameters in Germany as bad. He speaks of a positive demographic development, little new construction and a low ownership rate: “In a difficult market environment, we see a great opportunity right now to help brokers in Germany with our system.”

Hoffmann describes it similarly: “The golden days of the past ten years are over, but you can still make money.” Buying and selling will continue. Keller Williams wants to contribute to this with its services in Germany and also benefit from it.