D.he crisis of the German Football Association (DFB), which has cost and paralyzed the association’s reputation in recent months, had far-reaching consequences on Tuesday evening. Almost the entire top management of the DFB will give up their posts in the coming weeks and months. With this liberation, the association hopes for a new beginning after a big mud fight – once again.

During an extraordinary meeting of the Presidium, the DFB drew the conclusions from its long leadership crisis. President Fritz Keller has therefore “made his own decision”, as the DFB declares, declared that he is fundamentally willing to resign his position after the conclusion of his case before the DFB Sports Court. The hearing is scheduled for May 17th.

In turn, General Secretary Friedrich Curtius, with whom Keller had fought a public power struggle since last October, will also give up his position as HR manager for the association’s employees, according to a statement by the DFB. “After an agreement about the termination of his employment contract and the handover of his official business”, Curtius will resign “immediately” after Keller’s retirement.

Steps for realignment

The first two vice-presidents, Rainer Koch and Peter Peters, will remain in their offices until the upcoming new elections, but Koch will no longer run for the office of first amateurs at the upcoming regular DFB Bundestag. Treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge will not run for office either. The treasurer had announced this ten days ago at a meeting of regional and state presidents. The DFB Bundestag, which was originally scheduled for autumn 2022, is now to be brought forward to the beginning of the coming year.

After the agonizing disputes, the DFB has taken the first personnel steps to realign it. The Deputy Secretary General Heike Ullrich will temporarily take over Curtius’ divisions after he has withdrawn. She is the first woman in the history of the association who will take on a top position, at least for the time being.

After Keller’s withdrawal, as provided for in the DFB statutes, Koch and Peters will initially lead the association as interim presidents with equal rights. As stated in the DFB declaration, they should “get the association into calm waters as quickly as possible together with the Presidium.” “I am now taking on the role of interim presidency for a third time for a very difficult time,” Koch told ARD: “After that, my participation as the responsible member of the DFB is definitely over for me.”

With this cut at the top of the DFB, it is clear above all that the first attempt at a realignment, which the association wanted to make after the resignation of Keller’s predecessor Reinhard Grindel in spring 2019, has completely failed. As president, about twenty months after taking office in September 2019, Keller failed in his task of putting the DFB back on a serious footing. The winemaker and restaurateur had repeatedly shown himself overwhelmed in this role. Most recently, at a DFB presidium meeting at the end of April, he equated Koch with Roland Freisler, President of the People’s Court.

Short tenure for basement

Curtius then turned on the independent ethics committee, which forwarded the case to the sports court the previous week. The amateur representatives then withdrew their confidence in Keller and asked him to resign. Keller will now go down in history as president with the shortest term of office in the DFB in the past hundred years. Only Friedrich-Wilhelm Nohe, who held office for one year between 1904 and 1905, had to give up the post more quickly. Keller was promoted to the office of DFB President as a football official with integrity and integration, who successfully led SC Freiburg for many years.

But soon there were disputes with Curtius, Koch and Osnabrügge. In terms of sport policy, Koch’s announced withdrawal is of far greater importance. The vice president has had a decisive influence on the association in recent years with his background work. In the term of office of the first amateur representative since October 2013, two presidents had already been worn out: Wolfgang Niersbach in 2015 and Reinhard Grindel in 2019. During this time, Koch had continued to strengthen his power. But the association has stumbled from one crisis to the next since the affair surrounding the allegedly bought 2006 World Cup.

For many years, Koch was considered a central power factor in the DFB. In the past few weeks, the judge had come under increasing pressure. Last weekend he tried to strengthen his position with a media offensive. According to information from the FAZ, his appearance in the ZDF sports studio on Saturday reinforced the impression among important officials that Koch could no longer be part of the solution at the DFB, but that if he stayed, no solution to the problem would be possible. The discussion in the association gained a lot of momentum.

With the failure of the entire DFB leadership, it is also clear that the reform of the presidential office, which was deprived of policy authority when Keller took office, has proven to be a failure. The amendment to the statutes had strengthened Koch, Osnabrügge and Curtius in particular, but they never found a common path for constructive cooperation with the new president – and Keller not with them.