Terence crawford (36-0, 27 KO) is one of the most talented boxers in world boxing. He unified super lightweight and moved up to welterweight. Champion in three divisions, yes, but he has been somewhat stagnant. The greats of that division are under the Premier Boxing contract and he has it with Top Rank. Difficulties when negotiating are closing off the big fights. He expects a great match against Errol Spence. It’s the one all fans are waiting for, but for now Spence will face Danny Garcia on November 21.

‘Bud’ should not stay standing, so he looks for an opponent. Kell Brook’s option (39-2, 27 KO) rang for a long time, but it was diluted in the pandemic. Now, it sounds loud again. There are contacts, but the 34-year-old Englishman is making things difficult: “I discussed it with Bob Arum and Kell’s father. For me, there is not enough money at the moment. I don’t think the offer is reasonable for Kell. He can fight at the end of the year for a lot of money, but he wants to challenge himself and have great fights.“said Eddie Hearn, promoter of the Briton.

According to different reports, Brook has been offered a million and a half dollars, less money than Amir Khan made against Crawford in April 2020. The situation is not the same, but he wants to win more. In addition, he will return to 147 pounds for that fight, which is also an excuse for him to raise his bag. The American, for his part, needs big names on his resume (sportingly it is far superior to English right now) so that while you keep waiting to unify your cache it keeps increasing. We will have to see how everything ends, for now, Top Rank has already slipped more names. The one that stands out the most is David avanesyan, who was going to defend the European welterweight championship against Josh Kelly, but after the pandemic nothing is known about that fight. Without a doubt, and after beating the official challenger (Kavaliauskas), Crawford needs a name to sell and Brook is the only one available. World boxing has turned upside down after the coronavirus.