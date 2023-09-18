Kelin Riverafrom Arequipa by birth, was crowned the winner of the contest Miss Peru 2019 and she is the sister of the well-known model Yely Rivera, also a beauty queen. It should be noted that she not only stood out on the Miss Universe catwalks, but she also studied a professional career, from which she graduated.

Although Kelin Rivera stood out for many years on fashion catwalks, she currently lives a life far from the public spotlight of beauty pageants. We tell you what happened to the remembered Miss Peru 2019.

What does Kelín Rivera, former Miss Peru, who placed in the top 10 at Miss Universe 2019, do now?

Kelin Rivera is currently 29 years old and after shining at Miss Universe 2019 with a spectacular typical costume inspired by the Lord of Miracles and the Lima tapada, she remained on the path of modeling. However, in 2021 she decided to change her field and chose to be a businesswoman.

From that year to date, she has remained the director and professional trainer of Bellkroll Academy, an institution in charge of catwalk, makeup and etiquette instruction for future beauty queens and models in general.

Likewise, Kelín Rivera also aims to contribute to the development and personal growth of children, young people and adults.

