Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter commented on the controversial response that Alessia Rovegno gave to the Telemundo press when they asked her the meaning of her typical costume. For this they invited to the set the former Miss Peru Kelin Rivera, the image consultant Nicole Akari and a plastic surgeon. Initially, the ex-beauty queen considered that Hugo García’s girlfriend should have prepared herself better in the speaking part. Despite this, she applauded her catwalk and being in the top 16.

“It is from the Amazon and represents the hope of evolution of the sunrise, that’s why the colors red, yellow and orange,” Rovegno replied. Kelin Rivera emphasized that a miss must know the meaning of the clothes she wears. “We know that the contest as such has stages, which is why it is important to have an appropriate response. We are talking about the national costume, it has to say something that really represents the identity of Peru because all the time you are competing. I think his nerves played a trick on him.”

Did Kelín Rivero make Alessia Rovegno rude?

After Kelin Rivera made a post congratulating Tatiana Calmell for being crowned Miss Peru International, the model received criticism for not doing the same with Alessia Rovegno. However, she clarified that the current Miss Peru will always receive support from her.

“ Of course, Alessia also has my full support. like Valeria (Flores) and all our queens who represent us this year”, he explained briefly.