Kela | Chancellor of Justice: The Kela’s automatic decision-making should be regulated by law

There is no legal basis for automatic decision-making required by the General Data Protection Regulation or the Constitution.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti considers that the need for legislation related to Kela’s automatic decision-making should be clarified. Legislation would be necessary to ensure both good administration and legal protection for customers, Pöysti says.

According to Pöyst, there was no reason to doubt that customers’ rights and legal security could be safeguarded in Kela’s automatic decision-making. However, there is no legal basis for decision-making required by the General Data Protection Regulation or the Constitution.

No information has been recorded in Kela’s decisions that the solution has been made in automatic processing. In the future, Kela has promised to state in the decision if it has been made in automatic processing.

Pöysti examined Kela’s automatic decision-making on its own initiative.