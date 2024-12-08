



August Kekulé was a German chemist who lived in the 19th century. A passionate scientist who was obsessed with a molecule: benzene. This compound, with the chemical formula C₆H₆, had unique and intriguing properties that challenged the chemical theories of the time.

It was known…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only