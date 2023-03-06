Kekko dei Modà was a guest in Silvia Toffanin’s living room and couldn’t hold back the tears while talking about her little girl

Kekko dei Modà made the audience cry very true. He was a guest in Silvia Toffanin’s living room and told very intimate and touching details of her life.

Credit: Very true

The artist is better today, but has faced dark moments, because of his fight against depression. After Sanremo, his 12-year-old daughter wrote him a letter and while the images were broadcast on the big screen, Kekko dei Modà was unable to hold back the tears.

He wanted to bring the theme of depression to the Italian Song Festival, for support and give courage to all those people who are afraid. Fear of facing the diagnosis and getting help.

On April 29, 2021, I woke up and my legs no longer felt, I couldn’t move my legs, I couldn’t even go to the bathroom. They gave me vitamins. Then they called the neurologist because they were afraid it was a degenerative disease, but the doctor immediately spoke of depression.

Credit: Very true

Kekko dei Modà explained that according to the doctor, he had depression affected at the muscle levelafter years of repressing his problems and panic attacks.

He could no longer move, so much so that he didn’t even participate in his little girl’s communion. She was afraid, afraid of not making it. For this, she has also decided to the hand of his partner. As the singer himself said, it happened in an unromantic way. But he wanted his daughter’s mother to have i rights of a wife and what was due to her if he ever left.

The moving letter from Kekko dei Modà’s daughter

Joy she’s 12 and loves her dad incredibly. She is always the first to listen to Kekko’s new songs. And after her Sanremo she wanted to write him one moving letter:

I won’t write you a letter like the others but a letter more special than anything else, I’ll tell you the things I can’t convey to you in person. You know how much I love you and as a daughter and I tell you that I saw you super charged in Sanremo but before going I saw you worried. Of course as a daughter I don’t know how you feel I can’t understand your emotions or the sensations you have experienced, you love music and I know this. Every time you write a song, the first person you let them hear is me and I’m grateful. I would like to tell you many things but it would become a book. I wish that music makes you feel that great strength that you transmit at every concert and I hope that one day you will take me to Disneyland, I love you infinitely your Joy.

Credit: Very true

Kekko dei Modà couldn’t hold back the tears in front of the cameras. He said he tried to hide his condition from his daughter, but she understood it.