Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday inviting him to openly discuss issues like education, health, electricity-water, employment and women safety.

Sisodia wrote that I am very happy to know that you have agreed to openly discuss works like education, health, electricity-water, employment and women safety done by the Trivendra Rawat government in the interest of the people of Uttarakhand. I have repeatedly come across various programs in Uttarakhand and in dialogue with the public that Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and his government have not done any useful work for the people of Uttarakhand in the last four years. People now introduce him as ‘Zero Work CM’. In response to the challenge of counting only five works done by the Trivendra Rawat government in my press briefing, you gave an open invitation in the media on 20 December 2020, saying that you can count me 100 works of your government wherever I want. You also said that if I want to come to Dehradun or if you want I can call you to Delhi.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat, inviting him for debate on a range of issues on January 4, 2021 at IRDT auditorium in Dehradun. He has also invited CM Rawat to visit Delhi on January 6, 2021 to show development work done by Kejriwal govt. pic.twitter.com/BpzfBC1oJ9 – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

I myself saw this statement in the media and I am very happy that you are ready for an open debate on the work of education, health, electricity and water etc. and discussion on “Kejriwal model vs Trivandra Rawat model” in Dehradun or Delhi anywhere Are ready for.

This will be a great opportunity for the people of Uttarakhand to have an open debate on the issues of education, health, electricity, water, employment etc. with their elected government. There is nothing better for a common citizen than watching his current and future leaders debate openly on issues of school, hospital, electricity, water, etc. and use their franchise in elections on the basis of that. The people of Uttarakhand have been waiting for the last 20 years for their leaders to talk about the real issues related to their lives.

Accepting your open invitation, I requested you to decide the time or place by choosing any date from 2, 3 or 4 January 2021 so that I and you can discuss these issues in Dehradun. With no answer from you, I have now decided that I will be in Dehradun on 3 January. Debate on the work done in Uttarakhand should first be held in Dehradun. You are again requested to visit the IRDT Auditorium on January 4 at 11 am so that we can both openly discuss the “Kejriwal Model vs Trivandra Rawat Model”.

You also mentioned coming to Delhi in a statement to the media. I and my government will be very happy if you can come to Delhi on 6 January after an open discussion in Dehradun on 4 January. In Delhi, I will show you the changes made by the Kejriwal government in government schools with full respect and respect and will also show you the unprecedented and successful work done in the fields of hospital, electricity, water, women safety, economic progress, honest politics, etc.