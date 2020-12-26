Highlights: Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Singhu border with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

While addressing the farmers, the Delhi Chief Minister made big allegations on the central government

Kejriwal said that the government is in favor of snatching the farm from the farmers and handing it over to the capitalists.

He appealed to the central government to withdraw all three new agricultural laws.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged the central government to argue with the farmer leaders on new agricultural laws, accusing the central government of ignoring the interests of farmers. Kejriwal, who reached the Singhu border on Sunday evening along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, severely accused the central government of trying to snatch farming from farmers. He demanded the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and expressed grief that the farmers were being called traitors.



Appeal to withdraw all three agricultural laws

The CM of Delhi said, “I appeal to the central government, listen to these things and withdraw the three laws of agriculture. Farmers are being called traitors, if the farmer becomes a traitor, then who will feed you? Where will the farmer go? What will be left with the farmers? ” He also hit back at the opposition over allegations of misleading farmers.

Center challenged to open debate with farmer leaders

Kejriwal challenged the Center to send its most powerful minister to the Singhu border to have a debate with the peasant leaders. He said, “The central government is alleging that farmers are being misled. I challenge the central government, the central government should bring its biggest leader and our peasant leaders should come and discuss in public, Who will know how much information. Kisan Andolan: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait accused of spreading hatred against temples and pundits, demanding arrest on Twitter

‘Government wants to give away the farmers from the farmers to the capitalists’

Arrived at the Guru Tegh Bahadur memorial near the Singhu border, Kejriwal directly accused the central government of farmers for their cultivation through new agricultural laws. He said, “These three laws have been brought, through these three laws, now they want to take away their cultivation too. They want to take up their cultivation and give it to their 2-3 big bourgeois friends. If the farmer also lost his cultivation So where will the farmer go. ”

