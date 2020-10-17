The Delhi government is looking serious about the increasing pollution in the capital. NDMC will face a fine of one crore for not taking action on a fire in a garbage dump along the main road of Kiradi, Delhi under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Delhi government’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine on the corporation after the inspection.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Baba Vidya Pati Marg of Kiradi on Friday evening. There was a fire in a garbage dump on the roadside here. The surrounding area was being polluted by the smoke emanating. The environment minister said that there was a fire in the garbage dump here since morning and no one came from the Northern Corporation to extinguish it. This is a very serious situation.

A surprise inspection of the site when a case of fire incident occurred in a garbage dump in a large area of ​​Baba Vidya Pati Marg, Kiradi. Not taking any cognizance of this burning litter incident since morning, the DPCC was directed to impose a fine of ₹ 1 crore on North MDC. pic.twitter.com/MTjdVdO0lj – Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) October 16, 2020

The situation of air pollution inside Delhi is getting serious, yet the agencies are not serious about strict adherence to government guidelines. Assuming the corporation’s negligence on the side of the main road, the environment minister directed the DPCC to impose a fine of one crore on the northern corporation.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said that the red light on vehicle off campaign will significantly reduce the pollution caused by the smoke of vehicles. He said that we estimate that through this campaign we will be able to reduce the pollution caused by vehicles by 15 to 20 percent.

Earlier too, Gopal Rai had on Tuesday directed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for violating the dust control guidelines at the Bhalaswa landfill site.