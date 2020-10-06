Less than 2 thousand new Corona cases have been reported in Delhi on Monday. At the same time, 3588 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. Therefore, the recovery rate of patients in Delhi has reached 90.21 percent. About a month and a half ago, this rate had reached 90.15 per cent, but due to the increase in the cases in September, it came down to about 84 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the second phase of the corona virus reached its peak in the national capital and the situation has been controlled to a great extent.Kejriwal said that people are falling ill, but the recovery rate has improved. The Delhi government has increased the test to detect infection faster. He said the second phase of Corona reached its peak in Delhi on September 17, when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been largely controlled. The Chief Minister also said that 10,000 beds are now empty in hospitals. He said ‘I hope the second phase will also pass slowly’.

90.21 percent recovery rate of patients

Let us know that on Monday, 1947 new cases of Corona have been reported. Fewer samples were tested on Sunday than normal days. Because of this, less than two thousand cases were reported in Monday’s report. At the same time, 3588 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. Therefore, the recovery rate of patients in Delhi has reached 90.21 percent. About a month and a half ago, this rate had reached 90.15 percent, but in September it had come down to about 84 percent due to increasing cases. At present, the rate of recovery of patients in Delhi has reached an all-time high. However, it is a matter of concern that 32 patients died in one day. Cases of death have increased in recent times.

There is no shortage in Containment Zone

Corona cases may have decreased in Delhi in the last few days, but the Containment (Seal) Zone has been steadily increasing. 11 new Containment Zones have been created in a day. Due to this, there are a total of 2707 Containment Zones at present. The day before this number was 2696.

More than 5500 people have been killed

Please tell that the figure of corona infected in Delhi is 2,92,560 and so far more than 5500 people have lost their lives. At the same time, the number of corona infects in the country has reached close to 6.7 million and so far 1,03,569 people have died.