The protagonist of the auction in Monterey, California, is the Ferrari Dino 246 GT that the Rolling Stones guitarist used on his European tours. Estimated price between 365,000 and 455,000 euros

The “rock star” of the Monterey Car Week auctions will be the Ferrari Dino 246 GT that belonged to Keith Richards, which RM Sotheby’s will offer on August 17 to the most exclusive audience of collectors with an estimated price of between 365,000 and 455,000 euros. The car accompanied the guitarist and co-founder of Rolling Stones on its European tours in the mid-1970s, before becoming part of a private Japanese collection in 1986.

KEITH RICHARDS’ FERRARI DINO — It is a piece of music history to be auctioned: the 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT which in the booklet lists Keith Richards as the first owner and which bears witness to over 25,000 miles traveled on its European tours by the legendary guitarist of Rolling Stones. The car, which became part of a Japanese private collection in 1986 and was then purchased by the musician of Prodigy Liam Howlett, arrives at the California auction finished in its beautiful original metallic silver livery with a US spec black interior. Although Ferrari historian Marcel Massini’s archival report indicates that this Dino was initially sold to an industrial firm in Michigan, it was actually Richards who first took delivery of the car in California in June 1972, via Modern Classic Motors by Bill Harrah. The Ferrari Dino was then sent by the musician to England in 1975, to proceed with the registration of the “GYL 157N” license plate. See also Gp of Catalonia, triumph of Fabio Quartararo. Martin and Zarco also on the podium

THE LETTER FROM THE ROLLING STONES TOUR MANAGER — The Ferrari Dino in which Keith Richards loved arriving at concerts, with its brilliant V6 engine and splendid Scaglietti bodywork, is an example of the “E Series”, which represents the 246 GT in its final, mechanically more advanced form: the 2.4 liters had a power of 192 horsepower and was mated to a five-speed gearbox. Completed on February 10, 1972, the player’s purchased chassis 03354 was finished in metallic silver over “Connolly Black” leather, with instrumentation in miles. In support of the available documents, which refer to the years in which the musician used the car, remains one of the fundamental papers for fans of the English rock band, namely the copy of a letter from the Rolling Stones tour manager, Alan Dunn, who speaks of delivery of the model. In this paper, dated April 25, 1986, Dunn confirms Richards’ initial purchase, ownership and registered mileage (25,122 miles) upon its sale to a private collection in Japan. Back in Europe in 2014, the Ferrari Dino 246 GT was acquired by another musician, Liam Howlett, co-founder of the British band The Prodigy, and undergoing an engine restoration at London specialist Joe Macari Performance Cars. The car will be auctioned on August 17 with an estimated price between 365,000 and 455,000 euros. See also Alfredo Morelos does not stop scoring: see his new goal in Scotland

#Keith #Richards #Ferrari #Dino #plays #Monterey