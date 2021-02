Keith Jarrett, at the Antibes festival in 1976. Guy Le Querrec / Magnum Photos / ContactPhoto

In Keith Jarrett’s discography there are 22 solo piano entries, 22 milestones on a unique map of the neural connections of one of the most influential jazz musicians of the last half century. The formula, which does not include his forays into the classical, has remained more or less unchanged since the first time (Facing You, 1971) to the last, …