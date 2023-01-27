Simona Guatieri is not there: Keita Balde’s wife wanted to reply to Mauro Icardi, who yesterday revealed the courtship of his former teammate towards his partner Wanda Nara. These are his words, issued to intruders: “I don’t live on gossip, I don’t live by putting my life on display on Instagram. My husband and I are a very private couple, I post photos of my family and my belongings on Instagram, I don’t seek publicity. I don’t live off this and I don’t care, I’m a totally different person from them. That doesn’t mean I’m good and they’re bad, we’re just different people. Yesterday Mauro contacted me telling me that my husband invited his wife to Dubai: this is totally false news, because he is there with his mother and father, they went there to meet. Now he is focused on the team, he can’t get out of there. I’m going to Dubai with my kids because he has 3 days off and we’ll see each other“.