Complicated square St James’ Park. After passing through the transfer market and the arrival of Eddie Howe, the Newcastle United He has abandoned the red lantern to settle comfortably in the middle of the table. With ten league wins in 2022. The fittest English team this year after the Liverpool. A parish that hopes that the next time those from Anfield visit them, both will compete for the great prizes of English football.

Despite the animosity of the stands, and the initial push of the premises, the magpies they did not finish putting Jürgen Klopp’s men in trouble, who won by the minimum, although without being in trouble. With one eye on the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Villarrealthe German coach rested five of the starters from the first leg. Konaté, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago and Salah started the duel on the bench. In the absence of Salah, Keita. The midfielder made a wall with Jota to open the scoring in the 19th minute. The Guinean disguised himself as the Egyptian. He received inside the area, tricked the rival goalkeeper by dragging the ball with his right foot and defined with his left before the eyes of the three local defenders who tried to cover the goal.

Liverpool kept driving the ball, and creating danger. More aware of managing efforts than sentencing the commitment. Mané had the clearest at the end of a counterattack after half an hour, but Dubravka stopped the shot without problems. Almirón was able to change the course of the duel, even in the first half, but he started a play offside in which he ended up pushing the ball into the net. Impatient Paraguayan.

Newcastle United took a step forward in the second half. Along with Tottenham, the team that has won the most points going behind on the scoreboard. 14. They keep the faith geordies, but it wasn’t enough to get Liverpool into trouble. As the second act advanced, Klopp brought in Thiago, Fabinho and Salah to finish confirming a victory that puts them back at the top of the Premier League. Momentarily if City win their afternoon game, permanently if Guardiola’s men don’t win at Elland Road.