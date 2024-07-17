He new british labour government expressed on Wednesday its intention to “redefine” and “improve” its relations with “European partners” in the announcement of its program for this legislature, read in Parliament by Charles III in its “The King’s Speech”.

In the text of the new government programme, delivered by the sovereign, as tradition dictates, the new Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer61 years old, expressed his desire to achieve economic stability, with a budget evaluated by an independent body, and its intention to fight against “organized crime” in the area of ​​illegal immigration.

“My government will seek to redefine relations with European partners and work to improve trade and investment relations with the European Union,” Starmer said in the speech read by the king, in which he reiterated the United Kingdom’s “full support” for Ukraine.

Moreover, the Labour government, which came to power by winning the elections on 4 July, ending fourteen years of conservative governments, announced his intention to abolish the hereditary rights of around a hundred members of the House of Lords.

The nearly 800 members of the House of Lords are not elected, unlike the Commons, but are appointed by the King and have advisory powers.

King Charles III during the ceremony. Photo:AFP

Border Security Command

In it “The King’s Speech”The British Labour government also confirmed its desire to create a new security force with the resources available to anti-terrorist units. to combat “organized crime” in the area of ​​illegal immigration.

The creation of this new “border security command” aims to “strengthen” the fight against traffickers, who have allowed nearly 90,000 immigrants to reach the United Kingdom since 2022 by crossing the English Channel, which separates the coasts of France and England, in small boats.

After winning the vote, Keir Starmer confirmed that he was abandoning the Conservatives’ plan to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda.

On Northern Ireland, the new government has pledged to repeal a controversial law to end investigations and prosecutions for offences related to the Troubles and grant immunity to people from all camps.

As tradition dictates, The King left Buckingham Palace in a golden carriage headed to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster for this solemn moment.

Keir Starmer’s Labour government won the election after shifting to the centre, moving away from his predecessor as party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who was more left-wing, following the failure in the 2019 election.

Starmer’s victory was overwhelming, with 411 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, allowing him to obtain an absolute majority against the previous prime minister, the Conservative Rishi Sunak, who obtained 121.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo:AFP

Budget evaluation

In the King’s Speech, Labour promised that its budget would be assessed by an independent body, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), to ensure the “economic stability” of the country.

“Any significant changes to taxes and spending will be subject to independent review,” he added.

In late 2022, then-Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss sparked panic in financial markets with unfunded tax cuts.

Among the main bills read out by the king is the revival of the conservative plan to ban the sale of tobacco to people born after 2009.

Charles III, 75, who ascended to the throne in September 2022, delivered his second “King’s Speech” in Westminster, where some anti-monarchy protesters chanted “Not my king” outside Parliament.

In May 2022, as Prince of Wales, he replaced his mother, Elizabeth II, whose health was deteriorating.

According to protocol, shortly before the King’s arrival at Westminster, the Royal Guards carried out a ritual inspection of the basement of Parliament in search of explosives, a legacy of the failed attempt by Catholics to blow up the building in 1605.

In keeping with tradition, Labour MP Samantha Dixon was symbolically held hostage at Buckingham Palace to ensure “the safe return of the King” to his residence.