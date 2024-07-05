Dina Mahmoud (London)

Britain’s King Charles III received Labour Party leader Keir Starmer at Buckingham Palace yesterday, where he tasked him with forming a new government. Starmer became Prime Minister after the party swept the UK elections the day before yesterday.

New UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to rebuild trust in politics and restore hope in the nation after a landslide Labour victory in the general election.

In his first speech in Downing Street, the British government headquarters, Starmer said that the British people had voted “decisively for change.”

Starmer said the country could “move forward together” as Labour took power after 14 years of Conservative rule.

“Our country has now voted decisively for change, national renewal and the return of politics to public service,” he added.

He added: “My government will serve you, and politics can be a force for good… The work of change starts now, but have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain.

It is noteworthy that Starmer, in a recent speech during his election campaign, indicated that politics should be focused on serving citizens, repeating his slogan of putting “country first, party second.”

Meanwhile, outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his intention to step down as leader of the Conservative Party after the party’s defeat in the general elections that the country witnessed the day before yesterday, Thursday, once the official arrangements for his successor are completed.

But Starmer warned, in a speech he delivered yesterday afternoon from outside the Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street in the heart of London, that the process of “rebuilding” Britain will take time, despite the parliamentary majority that his “Labour” party currently enjoys, after winning, according to semi-final results, 412 of the 650 seats that make up the House of Commons, compared to only 121 won by the “Conservative” party, which has ruled the United Kingdom since 2010.

The 61-year-old politician, Britain’s first Labour prime minister in 14 years, stressed that “changing the course of a country cannot be as easy as pressing a button”.