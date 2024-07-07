London (Agencies)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that recognising the state of Palestine as part of the Middle East peace process is an “undeniable right”. Starmer spoke to Abbas yesterday about the ongoing suffering and loss of life in Gaza.

Starmer also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, making clear the urgent need for a ceasefire.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to be able to speak to President Abbas so early in his tenure, given the pressing issues in the region, the ongoing suffering and the appalling loss of life in Gaza,” a spokeswoman for Starmer said.

The spokeswoman added that “the Prime Minister briefed President Abbas on his urgent priorities, including ensuring a ceasefire, the return of the hostages, and increasing and accelerating humanitarian aid and financial support to the Palestinian Authority.”

She continued, “The Prime Minister, during the discussion of the importance of reform and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, made clear that his long-standing policy regarding his recognition of contributing to a peace process has not changed, and that this is the Palestinians’ undeniable right.”