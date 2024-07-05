Tom Baldwin, a former adviser to the centre-left Labour Party, spoke on The Interview with France 24’s UK correspondent Luisa Pulido. The journalist, who has published an authorised biography of Labour leader Keir Starmer, described him as a pragmatic politician. “He changed the Labour Party and he can change the United Kingdom,” he sums up. His comments come at a time when Labour has managed to return to power after 14 years of Conservative rule.

