Keimola's police mission | Eyewitnesses tell about the big police operation: “They all came very quietly”

Eyewitnesses say they saw several police and rescue vehicles and two people who received treatment in an ambulance.

From the rest of the afternoon nothing suggests that Vantaa was in Keimonlanmäki just a couple of hours earlier an act of violence occurredwhich is being investigated by the Central Criminal Police.

The area was very peaceful. Young people played ball on the field, residents went outside with toddlers and pets. There were no police or rescue vehicles to be seen.

The Itä-Uusimaa police was called to the scene on Tuesday at around 1:16 pm via the emergency center. According to the police, it was a mission aimed at protecting life and health, in which several police patrols and ambulances participated.

The police have commented on the details of the incident in a few words, but based on the information given by the eyewitnesses, the violence would have taken place indoors on Lincoln Square.

Past passed Emilia Luosto says that when he went to the store, he saw how five or six official vehicles arrived at Lincoln Square. At least one of them was an ambulance. According to Luosto, the arriving cars were not in alarm mode.

“They all came very quietly. They didn't have sirens or anything. I wondered about that”, Luosto said.

The perception of the residents interviewed by HS was that the police mission had taken place in the buildings located on Lincoln Square.

According to Toni Tarvainen (left) and Lempi Luukkanen, Vantaa's Keimolanmäki is mostly a very peaceful area, but riots have increased in recent years.

Lives in Keimolanmäki Toni Tarvainen says that he watched the events from his balcony. From there, he saw how several police cars arrived in front of the neighboring house. They were followed by at least two ambulances and the fire brigade, says Tarvainen.

Tarvainen calculates that he saw a total of at least eight police and rescue vehicles.

Tarvainen presents the pictures he took with his cell phone. They show several police and rescue vehicles and one dark gray vehicle. “It was the last one to leave,” he adds.

See also President says Armed Forces will not interfere in elections - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Toni Tarvainen presented a picture that he took from his balcony on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. The photo shows several police and rescue vehicles in Lincoln Square.

Tarvainen said that he also saw two unconscious people who were taken to the ambulance on a stretcher. According to him, the patients were not covered and he did not see blood. According to Tarvainen, only one of the ambulances that arrived at the scene drove away immediately.

Director of investigations at the Central Criminal Police Jan Aarnisalo said earlier on Tuesday that “more than two” have been involved in the violence and “more than one” has been injured in the situation. However, Aarnisalo did not comment on the injuries in more detail.

Tony Necessary and Favorite Luukkanen have lived in the area for five years. According to them, it is mainly very peaceful, although according to their experience, restlessness and theft have increased.

Despite the proximity of Hämeenlinnanväylä, Keimolanmäki is not located in a place that you would pass through, so we come there on purpose, says Tarvainen.

Lempi Luukkanen (right) was walking her cat on Lincolninaukio on Tuesday evening, but had not seen what had happened on the street earlier in the afternoon.

Investigation director Jan Aarnisalo said on Tuesday before 5 p.m, that the case is being investigated as a case of violence. He did not yet take a position on the investigation titles of the case. The case is being investigated by the homicide department of the Central Criminal Police, which also investigates other serious crimes.

According to Aarnisalo, the police did not make any actual arrests, but the people involved in the incident are under police supervision.

According to Aarnisalo's information, the situation did not pose a danger to bystanders.