Keimola’s blood work | A 48-year-old woman appeared in court with her face covered – Charge: Tried to poison her mother and brother

Keimola’s blood work|The suspected attempted murder took place on April 9.

Vantaa The trial of Keimola’s two suspected attempted murders began on Monday morning at 9 o’clock in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa. A 48-year-old woman accused in a criminal case appeared in court covering her face with a scarf.

The trial concerns the events that happened in Keimola on April 9. The Central Criminal Police (KRP) suspects a woman born in 1976 of the attempted murder of her mother and brother.

Prosecutor demands that the woman be punished for two attempted murders. According to the prosecutor, he planned to kill himself, his mother and his brother.

In the background is the eviction they had received from the apartment. They hadn’t gotten a new apartment. The woman did not want them to be separated.

According to the prosecutor, the woman had written a suicide note saying that they should not be resuscitated. According to the prosecutor, neither the mother nor the brother knew about the letter or the eviction.

According to the prosecutor, the woman has mixed medicinal substances with the cola drink. He has drunk it for his brother and mother. In addition, he has given them a banana to mask the bitter taste.

Since neither mother nor brother died after drinking the liquid, the woman has cut both of their wrists. The woman used two knives.

Prosecutor according to the mother and brother had to be hospitalized. The prosecutor says that the brother had two centimeter-long cuts on his wrists.

According to the prosecutor, the act was interrupted because a representative of the apartment’s rental company arrived. According to him, the injuries were potentially life-threatening and had been carried out in a brutal and cruel manner. In addition, he had used several methods to kill his mother and brother.

The prosecutor says that the representative of the rental company had arrived to check the condition of the apartment and that there were no more residents in the apartment. He had observed the mother and brother lying down. There had been a pool of blood around the brother.

He had asked the woman if help was needed. He had not received an answer, but he saw a knife in his hand and blood. After that, the representative left the apartment and called 911.

In addition according to the prosecutor, the woman is also guilty of two serious payment instrument frauds. According to the prosecutor, for about ten years, the woman has taken out loans worth tens of thousands of euros in the name of her mother and brother.

He has spent the money on gambling.

The woman has been her mother’s caregiver and helped her brother in everyday life. Therefore, he has been allowed to use his brother’s and mother’s funds to take care of their usual affairs.

The woman has requested access to mental state examinations.

Defense according to the trio have decided to commit suicide together and the woman has assisted her mother and brother. The woman has received their consent to drink a drink containing a medicinal substance. If they had refused, the woman would not have offered it to them.

According to the defense, the suicide message was written during the act, not beforehand. According to it, the woman told about the eviction on the same day they attempted suicide.

According to the defense, the accused admits to two counts of aggravated assault. He also admits basic forms of payment instrument fraud, but is of the opinion that they are not serious.

The defense says that the woman has previously paid her brother’s rent from her own funds.

Brother refuses to answer all the prosecutor’s questions. The mother is not present at the trial, but participates part of the time via remote connection.

The court discussed whether the brother or mother would be heard as witnesses. The district court decided that they would be heard. At the same time, their right not to testify against the woman is violated.

The mother is going to be silent and not answer the questions. He says he has forgiven his daughter. In his case, we refer to what he has said in the preliminary investigation.

Brother tells the prosecutor that he remembers sitting in the living room when his sister gave them a bitter coke. Brother and mother had asked what the drink was, and sister told them to drink it. After that they had eaten a banana.

He says that the sister had talked about where they would go after the eviction. The brother says he didn’t know about the eviction.

After that, the brother started feeling dizzy and he thinks he fell asleep. The next thing he remembers was being in the hospital.

According to the brother or mother, they had not had any quarrels on the day of the crime or before. They also did not have suicidal thoughts and the brother did not know that his sister or mother had. The brother says that they had not discussed suicide. Neither he nor the mother knew about the suicide note.

The brother had also not agreed that the sister could take out loans in his name.

The news is updated.