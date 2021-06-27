A group of Peruvian politicians allied with Keiko Fujimori asked this Saturday (26) for a meeting with the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, to present irregularities that would have occurred during the presidential elections on June 6th.

In a note signed by former prime minister Jorge del Castillo, Keiko’s legal advisor, Lourdes Flores, and elected deputy Adriana Tudela, daughter of Francisco Tudela, vice president of Alberto Fujimori, among others, the group requests “a informational meeting” to present “the latest findings” on the alleged fraud in the election.

No international election observation body, including the OAS itself, found any evidence of irregularities in the elections. The counting ended more than a week ago with the defeat of Keiko, from Força Popular, to Pedro Castillo, from the Free Peru party, by more than 40 thousand votes.

In addition, the OAS said last Thursday that it has found that challenges to the voting results that the pro-Keiko group is pushing to nullify some 200,000 votes in rural and peasant areas who supported Castillo overwhelmingly are being carried out “according to with the law and regulations in force”.

The group of politicians already held a press conference last Thursday in which they asked the OAS to audit the elections and pressured Interim President Francisco Sagasti to request this analysis.

The OAS Electoral Observation Mission, led by former Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rúben Ramírez, has continued to monitor the Peruvian electoral crisis since it arrived in the country, before election day.