Nothing was saved. For the first time since her separation, Keiko Fujimori began to talk about her high-profile divorce from Mark Vito Villanella. And it is that the political leader surprised everyone by ending her 12-year marriage with the businessman who is now dedicated to creating content on social networks. Following this line, the head of people force He assured that the conciliation process was carried out in a friendly way for the well-being of his two daughters, Kiara and Kaori.

What does Keiko Fujimori think about Mark Vito’s tiktoks?

The former presidential candidate pointed out that, for the moment, she is single, but that she does not rule out falling in love again in the future. “There will always be speculation about it, and I think that women like it and we aspire to also have a private life and as a couple.Yes, I’m single). I am not looking for anyone, nor do I rule out the possibility towards the future. I do not close the doors to love”Fujimori admitted to Trome.

Added to this, she acknowledged that she is aware of her ex-husband’s popular videos on social networks, but that she prefers to stay out of them to avoid any kind of speculation about an alleged reconciliation.

“I have decided not to follow Mark (on TikTok) so as not to generate speculation, because sometimes ‘these people follow each other’ appear in the news. No, no, no, I prefer to keep my distance and I wish him good luck… I rule out going back to himKeiko stated.

How was the reconciliation between Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito?

Although she was secretive in not revealing the reasons for her breakup with Mark,Keiko FujimoriHe said that the decision was by mutual agreement, in addition to the fact that they currently have a good relationship as parents and that they will always ensure the well-being of their two daughters.

“It was a thoughtful and agreed decision by both. Out of respect for my daughters, I will not comment further. I can point out that we are friends and that we are going to be responsible parents with Kiara and Kaori,” he explained.

María Pía affirmed that Mark Vito would earn more than 70,000 soles creating content on social networks

According to María Pía Copello, Mark Vito would receive a amount greater than 70,000 soles on social networks, which left an impact on Mario Hart and the Charlotte, who did not hesitate to play a joke about it, because she is one of the most famous influencers in the country. “That is, if he earns 70,000, you must earn 300,000 (soles)”, he pointed out, but the TV host quickly silenced him. “We’re not talking about me,” she sentenced.

Magaly criticizes Mark Vito for tiktoks with Susy Díaz: “He is the fashionable clown”

Magaly MedinaHe was not indifferent to the most recent collaboration between Mark Vito and Susy Díaz on TikTok. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-partner went viral on said social network after posting a couple of videos with the well-known celebrity figure, which caused her to later star in headlines. Given this, the ‘Urraca’ presented the note in“Magaly TV, the firm”and assured that now the influencer is not a saint of his devotion. “People look at his tiktoks, they laugh at his tiktoks. He has become a fashionable clown,” criticized the host.

“But he doesn’t care, he continues to portray himself in the same way (…) Now they don’t know how bad I like these tiktoks,” added the ATV figure. However, Magaly recognized Mark Vito’s effort and accepted that he is breaking it on digital platforms.

