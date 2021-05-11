Keiko Fujimori arrives at the debate with Castillo on May 1. Francisco Vigo / AP

The conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori is on the heels of Pedro Castillo, according to the latest polls published a month after the second round of the presidential elections in Peru. Despite the fact that the left-wing populist candidate still leads all the polls, the Fujimori leader has managed to cut a distance that in mid-April was up to 20 points. The last two polls place Castillo with 36-34% in voting intention compared to 32-30% for Fujimori.

More information

The head of opinion studies at the Peruvian Studies Institute, Patricia Zárate, explains that Fujimori, accused of money laundering and criminal organization, has made more changes in her campaign strategy with respect to the first round and “has the support of all the media”. The conservative candidate is the third time that she goes to a second round in Peru, but the broad rejection that her figure generates, as a representative of Fujimori, led her to lose on the two previous occasions. To overcome the resistance, the former congresswoman has decided to leave after the appointment with the polls on April 11, in which she was in second place, the orange color of her political group to campaign with the shirt of the Peruvian soccer team.

Fujimori struggles to gather under its initials all the conservative vote and anticastillo to get to the presidency this time. During the campaign he has encouraged that the vote for the teacher and unionist would lead to economic disaster and communism, as in Venezuela or Cuba. At the same time, he has abandoned the mention of the supposed achievements of his father’s government in the nineties, the axis on which his campaign turned for the first round, in which he embraced the message of recovering the “strong hand”.

The reduction of the broad advantage that Castillo had a couple of weeks ago in the polls worries the families of the disappeared during the Alberto Fujimori regime, the victims of forced sterilizations and human rights activists and indigenous peoples. This Tuesday, the Association of Peruvian Women Affected by Forced Sterilizations (AMPAEF) held a sit-in on the esplanade of the Palace of Justice in Lima to reject the presidential candidate’s commitment to pardon her father if she becomes president.

“We are not going to accept it if it wins the presidency. She was part of this because she was the first lady of her father’s government ”, questioned María Elena Carbajal, president of the association that represents thousands of victims of tubal ligation without consent that was carried out as a family planning policy of the Government of Fujimori and that affected mainly Quechua-speaking women.

Last March, a prosecutor accused Fujimori and three of his former health ministers of more than 1,300 cases of women sterilized against their will, although it is estimated that the victims were close to 300,000 people, including men. The autocrat is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes of corruption and for the death and forced disappearance of citizens, considered crimes against humanity, committed during his government in 1991 and 1992.

Human rights activists and citizens who were victims of persecution and violence during the Fujimori regime have also mobilized in a campaign to warn that Fujimori’s candidacy represents “corruption and organized crime, and the attempted interference in the Peruvian justice ”. On Friday and Saturday they organized vigils in ten districts of Lima and in Cusco with the motto “Keiko no va”.

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the leader of Fuerza Popular 30 years in prison for money laundering, obstruction of justice and criminal organization for the millionaire contributions not declared to the electoral authorities in her campaigns for the presidency in 2011 and 2016. Representatives of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and the main Peruvian financial group have provided evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office that they delivered those funds. A judge must decide in the coming months whether to open an oral trial against the candidate, although if she wins the elections the case would be suspended.

This Sunday, Fujimori signed a commitment to democracy promoted by civil society organizations and the Catholic and Evangelical churches. The National Organization of Indigenous and Amazonian Women of Peru rejected the act this Monday. “He can swear to anything that is presented to him, he is not going to fulfill it. Keiko Fujimori not only denies that her father’s regime was a dictatorship, but also vindicates every act that he perpetrated, ”he says in a statement.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.