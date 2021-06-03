Between one and two percentage points. That’s how small is the gap that separates Keiko Fujimori from Pedro Castillo. The latter has been dominating the race all the way to the Government Palace, but in the last month the candidate for the presidency of the right-wing Fuerza Popular has managed to drag a good part of the undecided. Castillo counted from the starting box with almost half of the effective votes; Fujimori left with less than a third and with the burden of his surname and his own past. To overcome this distance, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori has relied on polarization.

Elections in Peru

Pedro Castillo has carved out a political career outside the usual channels of Lima’s political elite. From the educational unionism and away from the capital, he overcame the first round of the elections, held on April 11, to the surprise of many. After learning that he would be Fujimori’s rival, Castillo landed in the race towards the second round of the presidential elections with leftist positions in the economic aspect, wrapped in moral conservatism and rhetoric of the deprived people against, precisely, that Lima elite to which he belongs your adversary. To counter this rhetoric, Fujimori has focused his entire discourse on the logic of order (her) in the face of chaos, trying to identify Castillo with the authoritarian and anti-market drifts of neighboring countries, particularly Venezuela. With this, the candidate has trusted that fear or ideological rejection were important enough to attract voters who, rather than elect her, would choose anyone over Pedro Castillo. According to the data, polarization is working in exactly this sense.

In addition to the classic polls of voting intention, in which respondents are allowed to show indecision or choose a blank vote, the main Peruvian polling houses carry out what they call mock voting in the final stretch: studies that have the same guarantees of representativeness than surveys, but in which the election is also restricted to two candidates with a simulated ballot. From there, a calculation of valid votes cast for each candidate is extracted, minimizing the possibilities of doubt for the respondent. The average of the last four published mock voting raises the uncertainty regarding the electoral result to the maximum: 50.4% of voting intention for Castillo, just 0.7 points less for Fujimori (49.7%).

This miniscule difference has been getting smaller in the second half of May. The first mock voting showed gaps that, although within or around the margin of error, were more significant: between 3 and 5 percentage points. In one of the simulations, Fujimori is ahead of Castillo although only by 1.4 points.

The individualized trend of each drill also points in this same direction. For example, the one prepared by the pollster Ipsos Peru marked a loss of 1.5 points for Castillo between May 21 and 28 (from 52.6% to 51.1%) and an increase of the same value for Fujimori (from 47.4% to 48.9%). In the one carried out by Datum, the one that gave Castillo the greatest advantage (6.4 points: 53.2% vs. 46.8%), the contest ended with a virtual tie (50.5% vs. 49.5 %) in just one week.

Based on these same data, the statistical forecast of the independent platform Cálculo Electoral elaborates a forecast that discriminates and corrects biases and survey qualities. This exercise serves, more than as an indisputable prediction mechanism, as a tool to calibrate uncertainty: how safe or unsafe is a victory for the candidate who leads the polls one week after the vote? When does the regulatory limitation begin? Is it applied to the media based in Peruvian territory to publish them? The answer from analysts Ricardo Viteri, Sebastián Naranjo and Carolina Viteri is that Castillo has a six out of ten chance of winning the elections, while Fujimori has the remaining four. In other words, the certainty regarding the result is scarce when moving through such narrow voting intention margins.

The extreme polarization of these elections is, in fact, the reason that explains that the decision on whom not to vote outweighs as much or more than the choice of the candidate to whom the vote will be granted. The Peruvian electorate is mobilizing in an extraordinary way, and the balance towards which it is tending is the division of the country into two halves. It is to some extent an illusion that the two candidates have nurtured but that tends to fade out of the presidential race of Fujimori and Castillo. This illusion, however, is perceived as real in the eyes and minds of the voters called to the polls as they are called upon to break a technical tie between rivals. And for this, every vote counts.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.