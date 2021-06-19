Keiko’s name in Japanese means ‘adored’. Other sources assure that it could be interpreted as ‘charming woman’. However, if you add the surname Fujimori to that name then you will find answers for all tastes. The more than 17 million Peruvians who have gone to the elections to elect the sixth president of the country in five years they know perfectly what Fujimori means and represents. For half of them they remember a past impossible to forget, in which the words authoritarianism, corruption, dictatorship, crimes and disappearances of citizens fit.

The other half, in which Peruvians who were anti-Fujimorists such as the Nobel Prize in Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, now also line up, believe in penance and people’s remorse, and all their faith is symbolized by the figure of Keiko Sofía Fujimori ( 1975), eldest daughter of Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru between 1990 and 2000, that today, at 82 years old, he is serving a 25 prison sentence (until 2032) for crimes against humanity committed in his government during the war against terrorism.

Keiko, married to the American Mark Vito and mother of two girls, is the founder and president of the Popular Force Party, which represents the most radical conservative right in the country. Keiko is heavy with the past and a surname that seems to carry dynamite. Appointed by the law of the order and command of her father as First Lady of the Nation in 1994, and congresswoman with the most votes in 2006, She was a candidate for the presidency in the 2011 and 2016 elections.

As long as the National Elections Jury (JNE) resolves the challenges that some acts have provoked, everything seems to indicate that Keiko will not be elected in her third attempt to become the first woman president of Peru, in elections held in early June. According to the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) after counting all the votes, Pedro Castillo, a rural professor, representative of the Free Peru Party that leads the radical left, would be the new president of Peru by a minimum difference of 44,058 votes.

Keiko Fujimori has not been helped by the imbalances exhibited during her political career. In the beginning, she communed with her father’s inheritance, then she abandoned him and now she has shown the face of a woman repentant of the mistakes made, of a fighter for the rights of Peruvians so as not to fall into the hands of communism, as she has. judged the politics of his rival: “We are a geopolitically very important country for the international left”he went on to say at a press conference before foreign journalists.

But in his third failure, although this time it was by a slim margin and against an adversary of a lower caliber than those he had in previous elections, the legend also weighs that he never supported his mother, Susana Higuchi, when she was mistreated, a fact confirmed by several doctors from an emblematic hospital in Lima.

The act of contrition has not been enough to achieve victory, because the 13 months that he spent in prison for crimes of money laundering also weigh on her. Last March, the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez presented an accusation that the Peruvian justice will evaluate tomorrow, against a total of 40 implicated under the presumption that Keiko Fujimori and the leadership of his party received millions of illegal contributions from companies in the electoral campaigns of 2011 and 2016, among which is the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the head of the scandal of bribery of politicians in South America.

Vargas Llosa, writer and former presidential candidate in the 1990 elections in which he lost to Alberto Fujimori, argued his support and alliance with the Fujimori family in the confidence that Keiko offers him to save his country from communism, that seeks to take over South America, the incompetence, censorship and poverty that Peru lives. But the candidate’s campaign, “in the year that Peru celebrates its Bicentennial, has uncovered racism and classism, which Castillo’s voters judge as a defense of the economies of the most elitist class in the country,” he commented to this Enith Pinedo newspaper, professor of Electoral Law.

President “yes or yes”



Some critics consider that Keiko Fujimori pretends to be president of Peru “yes or yes” and that is why she has denounced a “systematic fraud” in the elections that have given victory to Pedro Castillo. Aware that justice will continue to delve into the crime of money laundering that can return you to prison, Keiko will do the impossible to prove electoral fraud and provoke a new call for elections, an argument supported by some congressmen.

Declaring himself a “pursued policy” would be his second option in the event that defeat was definitively confirmed. Very few believe that Keiko Fujimori will transmit calm and ask his voters to respect the results after he called a march a few days ago under the motto ‘Respect my vote’ and in his speech to the protesters he declared that the most important thing is that they do not throw in the towel and then repeatedly ask: “Are you going to give up, are you going to give up?”

Keiko Fujimori may be a “lovely and adored woman,” but few can deny that her father’s authoritarian genes remain intact.