Gravity Rush It was a very beloved franchise among fans, but sadly it seems to have been forgotten after the arrival of its second game. The community would certainly rejoice at a possible third game in this series, and its director, Keichiro Toyamahe would be willing to work on it if given the opportunity.

Toyama recently participated in an interview where he expressed his desire to return to the franchise of Gravity Rushplus I would also like to see this series come to PC:

“There are several things that I have to consider for the beginning, but on a personal level, obviously I would like to. Even if it wasn’t a new game, if there was an opportunity to be involved in any way, I’d be very grateful to do so. I think it would also be a good thing to open up the game to more users. It would also be wonderful if Gravity Rush 2 could be played at 60 FPS.”

Sadly, after what happened with Japanese Studio, the chances of having a third installment of the franchise are practically non-existent. in one of those Sony could give the surprise and announce it for PS4 and PS5, but you better not keep your expectations too high.

Publisher’s note: There are a lot of franchises abandoned by Sony, but I think Gravity Rush would lend itself very well to a comeback on modern platforms. Surely its developers could find a good use for the new hardware, not to mention everything they could do with the DualSense’s functionalities.

Via: Gravity Rush Central