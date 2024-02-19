From the next one 1st Marchunder the label The editionswill be available Keiichiro. The true story of the team of outcasts who invented Silent Hill Of Fabio Di Felicethe book dedicated to the origins of the horror series by Konami. You can find it on Amazon by following this link. The description of the book:

“In 1996 Keiichirō Toyama is a young Japanese designer with very little experience and an impossible mission: to replicate the triumph of one of the most successful horror video games in history, Resident Evil. He is a team of novice people, with a small budget, little time and zero ideas. Basically, he would need a miracle. With these premises it is natural to ask: how did such an unlikely group of creatives create one of the franchises most loved by horror fans? To understand it you have to go through thirty tumultuous years inhabited by aliens, terrorists, ghosts and apocalypses. You have to go back to being children with them, put on shorts and run through the sultry Japanese summers in search of UFOs, browse through the pages of the most controversial oriental authors and stay up late watching American horror films on TV. This is the story of a group of kids who take revenge, who challenge their superiors and the conventions of a medium, the video game, which until then was just an expensive hobby for children. It's the story of what will be called Team Silent and the road they travel to end up in a town shrouded in fog, Silent Hill.”

The author's words: “I wanted to work on this book both because I was fascinated by the period of the occult boom in Japan and because I think it is a universal story that can appeal not only to those who love Silent Hill or video games. It's the story of a group of outsiders with great talent and great courage who challenge convention and ultimately win, in their own way revolutionizing the world of video games forever.”

The preface of the book is written by Chris Darrill (Bye Sweet Carole, Remothered) and the afterword from Simone Tagliaferri (Anna).