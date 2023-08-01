Anime Factory announces a new special event at the cinema. From 11 to 13 September forthcoming will be screened”The Invisible Castle” (Lonely Castle in the Mirror) Of Keiichi Haradirector of Colorful And Miss Hokusaianimated by A-1 Pictures and based on the novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura.

Below we can see the international trailer of the film and read the synopsis.

The Invisible Castle – Trailer

The Invisible Castle – Synopsis of the film

Marginalized by her classmates, the teenager Kokoro no longer goes to school, spending her days alone at home. Her life changes when, crossing the mirror of her room, the young woman finds herself in a magical castle in the company of six of her peers. The group was brought together by a mysterious girl whose face is hidden by a wolf mask, who has a game in store for them: a key is hidden in the castle and whoever finds it will be able to fulfill her greatest wish.

Source: Anime Factory