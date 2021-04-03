Keidi bare, on his return from international commitments, It is the great novelty in the convocation of a Espanyol that this Saturday he was heading to Albacete to dispute, on Sunday at four in the afternoon at the Carlos Belmonte, a match that can mark a before and after in the search for direct promotion to First Division by the parrots, and in which Leandro Cabrera constitutes the main absence, after seeing the fifth yellow against Fuenlabrada (4-0) on Thursday.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of April 3, 2021

Bare comes from playing as a starter three games with Albania, against Andorra, England and San Marino, 251 minutes that make him a doubt for the title in a Espanyol that since Wednesday cannot count on Óscar Melendo and Lluís López, both confined after having tested positive for COVID-19, and already for the week-long day he was able to recover the other three internationals –Adrià Pedrosa, Javi Puado and Matías Vargas–, in addition to Pol Lozano, after a few weeks injured.

The call for players to face Albacete is made up of Oier, Pedrosa, Calero, Wu Lei, Fran Mérida, Puado, Darder, Raúl de Tomás, Diego López, David López, Dídac, Dimata, Vadillo, Vargas, Embarba, Pol Lozano, Óscar Gil, Pujol, Nico Melamed, Joan García and Omar. In case of victory, Espanyol will continue as leader and will be seven points behind the seventh place, which marks the promotion.