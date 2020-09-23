“I don’t know why everyone calls me Pitbull, first at Atlético and then at Málaga. If I like it? Okay, yes”. That was how spontaneous and natural it was Keidi Bare, fourth signing of Espanyol in Second, during his telematic presentation, from the RCDE Stadium, as a parakeet footballer. Signature until 2024 although he does not know for sure if this season he will be able to play with his new team. Espanyol’s overflowing salary limit prevents your registration until there is an exit.

“In the life you have to take risks. If you don’t take them, you’d better stay home calm“Said the midfielder, who arrives from Malaga, and who blindly believes that his sporting situation will be regularized:” I am not concerned at all. From the first moment it was clear that I wanted to come here and I trust the club a lot, that everything will work out”. “Espanyol has done everything possible for him to come. Rufete has been calling me the whole time. From the first moment I was very clear that I wanted to come. I am happy, happy and excited. I will give my all for this club ”, Keidi signed.

“Keidi has been very clear from the beginning that he wanted to come”, Agreed the sports director, Francisco Joaquin Perez Rufete, who added that “it can offer us greater versatility in the midfield. It has very complementary qualities over what we already have ”.

For his part, the CEO of Espanyol, Jose Maria Duran, recalled that the signing of the Albanian international “It has been a long history, more than two months ago since the first binding offer that we sent to Malaga”. “Hopefully soon we can see him play and do things well,” Rufete resolved. Although it was not commented on in the presentation, Espanyol has paid about two million fixed for your purchase from Malaga plus another variable.

“I do not come to make history with yellow, but going up”

With a reputation for being intense on the pitch, hence his nickname Pitbull, Keidi Bare launched a statement of intent: “I like to be one hundred percent not only in games, but also in training. I’m never going to relax. I am aggressive because I want to be calm with myself. I do have to improve on the cards, and I will achieve it step by step ”, he added.

However, and asked about the curiosity that he somehow replaces Víctor Sánchez, the player who saw the most cards in the history of Espanyol, the new soccer player Perico was blunt:I am not here to make history with the yellow team, but to make history by going up to the team all together to First ”.

In that sense, Keidi pointed out having felt “at home” in his first training session at the Sports City. And she added: “I know Espanyol is a very big club, which has been in the First Division all its life. From what I have seen, I know they are a family, and that is the most important thing ”.

“I know it is an incredible hobby, which is in good times and bad. They told me it’s ten, which helps a lot. If I do well in the field, the normal thing is that people love meKeidi Bare signed.