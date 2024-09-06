tennis

Kei Nishikori concluded his adventure at the Aon Open Challenger, Giorgio Messina Memorial in Genoa, losing in the quarterfinals to Jaume Munar at the Beppe Croce stadium in Valletta Cambiaso. The presence of the Japanese player, former world number 4, nevertheless thrilled the public. On the sidelines of the tournament, Nishikori commented on the performance of the Italian Jannik Sinner at the US Open, where he had previously reached the final: ”Sinner is the number one player and plays like a number one because he really has everything: forehand and backhand, a good serve, he doesn’t have many weak points and this is a fundamental aspect to be at the top of the world rankings. We hope he can remain number one for several more years. “



