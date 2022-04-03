II’ve always had problems with faith. And I don’t mean with its content – the term itself seemed paradoxical to me. When Lessing speaks of the “nasty, wide ditch” that he cannot cross, I am already confused – what exactly does this ditch actually consist of, and what does it mean in a strictly logical sense to say that one believes something?

For if I really believed it to be true, for example, that Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is seated at the right hand of God, from whence he will come again to judge the living and the dead, would I not say I know it is so? I’ve always wondered what exactly does someone mean when they say they don’t know, but believe? Does he think that there is a lot to be said for it, but that it could also be different? Not at all, because as a skeptical person I also have the same reservations about what I think I know for sure. I know that I currently live in Berlin and that my son is thirteen years old, but if someone came up to me and asked me sharply: “Is it theoretically conceivable that you are wrong on both points?” I would have to answer: “Of course it’s possible, I’ve seen people with dementia who didn’t know they had dementia, I could be one of them.”