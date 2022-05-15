Heerenveen trumps several Eredivisie clubs with the capture of Noppert. The 28-year-old goalkeeper had no complaints about interest after a good six months in the Eredivisie. Go Ahead Eagles wanted to extend his contract, while FC Utrecht was also a serious candidate for his signature.

The born Frisian chooses Heerenveen for the club where he went through the youth academy. However, he did not break through, after which he ended up in Deventer via NAC Breda, the Italian Foggia and FC Dordrecht. He secured a starting spot there in January after the departure of Warner Hahn, who was not happy with the way he had lost his place. The 2.03 meter long goalkeeper has since played fifteen matches for Go Ahead Eagles.

Noppert lost 3-1 at Heerenveen this afternoon and was to blame for the third Frisian goal by Anthony Musaba. After previous trainer Kees van Wonderen, he is the second person to make the switch from Deventer to Heerenveen. Assistant coach Paul Simonis is also expected to join in this. However, he has not yet signed a contract in Heerenveen. See also Terrorism, Coalition and the Possible Return of Netanyahu in Israel

#Kees #van #Wonderen #takes #Frisian #goalkeeper #Andries #Noppert #meters #Heerenveen