Does it almost smell like bacon when you grab your handlebars on a hot summer day? Or do you now regret that aluminum gear knob? Then it is smart to keep your car cool when it is parked. But what is the best method to keep a parked car cool in the summer? The ADAC – the German counterpart of the ANWB – investigated a few methods to keep a car cool in the sun.

Make one small adjustment

We do not start with the best method to keep a parked car cool, but with the most striking conclusion. That piece of aluminum foil that many people put under the windscreen against the sun, so it works pretty well. The sun protection foil reduced the heat in the car by 4 degrees. But actually they make a mistake. If you put the foil on the windscreen, it works twice as well. The test car with the foil on the outside was 8 degrees cooler than the car without.

The best way to keep a parked car cool in the summer

The best way to keep a car cool in the summer, according to ADAC, is what they call a ‘semi-garage’. This is actually half a car cover, covering the roof and windows of a car. With the large cover, the car only got to 43 degrees in the sun, which is 10 degrees less warm than the car without any form of sun protection. Perhaps needless to say: but this one is also the most effective on the outside.

The ADAC also notes that tinted windows ensure that the interior temperature is 2 degrees lower – nice while driving. With a tint, the surface temperature of, for example, the sofa is even 9 degrees cooler. Please note that there are requirements for the light transmission of a window tint at the front windows.

Difference in paint color

In warm countries you often see white cars driving. Although it has been proven many times before that white cars stay cooler, the ADAC performs the test again. The white Dacia Duster was 3 degrees less hot inside than a black Dacia Duster. So you could still consider having a white wrap applied.

You can also park under a tree for shade, but keep in mind that bird poop can get on your paint. And if you park for a long time, the sun turns away. Is the heat in your car? This is the fastest way to cool down your car in the summer.

This article was originally posted in Summer 2021. We updated and reposted the article in June 2023