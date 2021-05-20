Attempts to distort history and reduce the role of the Red Army in the defeat of Nazism are associated with the strengthening of Russia. Vladimir Putin said this on May 20 at a meeting of the Russian organizing committee “Victory” … According to him, Russophobes and unscrupulous politicians are trying to push through the ideas of revising the results of World War II and to beat the country’s history. In particular, in many countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states, an active struggle is being waged against monuments and military memorials of the Soviet era. Experts interviewed by Izvestia noted that these very sources of material culture serve as evidence that the Red Army soldiers liberated Eastern Europe. Considering that attempts to contain Russia were undertaken in different historical eras, the president announced his readiness to knock out the teeth of everyone who wants to bite … The key to this is the development of the armed forces. It was also proposed at the event to confer the title of “City of Labor Valor” on 11 cities.

Take care of your teeth

ROC “Pobeda” is an advisory and consultative body under the president, which was created in 2000 to carry out a unified state policy in relation to veterans and in the field of patriotic education of citizens. One of the main topics of the next meeting of the committee was the preservation of the memory of the victory in the Second World War.

– Unfortunately, a great generation of winners is leaving. But the greater is our responsibility for their legacy. especially now that we are increasingly faced with attempts to slander, distort history, reconsider the role of the Red Army in the defeat of Nazism , in the liberation of the peoples of Europe from the brown plague, – said Vladimir Putin.

According to him, all sorts of Russophobes and unscrupulous politicians are trying to beat the history of the country, push forward the idea of ​​revising the results of World War II and even justify Nazi criminals. These actions are connected, first of all, with attempts to restrain the development of Russia. And the more consistently the Russian Federation defends its national interests, the more the desire on the part of it to weaken and discredit the values ​​that unite society, the president is sure.

– All of us want to bite somewhere or to bite off something from us. But they should know, those who are going to do this, that we will knock out everyone’s teeth so that they cannot bite, ” he said. …

In support of these words, Vladimir Putin decided to recall that Russia has the most modern nuclear deterrent forces. In particular, a new type of strategic weapon has appeared in the Russian Federation – the “Avangard” gliding block of intercontinental range, which can develop hypersonic speed. In addition, the Russian Federation is developing new aircraft systems that have no analogues in the world, as well as combat surface and submarine ships, the most modern unmanned aerial vehicles.

The president explained the special attention to Russia by the fact that some abroad consider it too big even after the collapse of the USSR. …

– Whatever we do, no matter how we strive to satisfy the appetites of those who are trying to restrain us, the restraint will still continue, because many of our opponents, so we will call them, a country like Russia is simply not needed, – said Vladimir Putin. – But you and I need her , is needed by our people, citizens of the Russian Federation. And we will do everything in order not only to preserve, but also to strengthen and strengthen.

Unconsciousness virus

To achieve this strategic goal, it is important, among other things, to fight for the preservation of the memory of those who defended their Motherland during the war years. According to the president, it is necessary to continue declassifying and introducing into scientific circulation new sets of archival documents. In addition, Russian diplomatic missions abroad must constantly take care of the condition and protection of Soviet memorials. … Now 43,866 military graves of that time are registered by the Ministry of Defense, the president recalled. Moreover, more than 12 thousand of them are located on the territory of 56 foreign states. Over 4 million soldiers are buried in them.

In recent years cases of vandalism of monuments have become more frequent. According to the president, many years of aggressive anti-Russian propaganda and the spread of outright lies in some countries simply could not pass without leaving a trace. … The “forgetfulness virus” affects primarily young people, said Vladimir Putin. Latvian historian Janis Kuzins reminded Izvestia that the desecration of monuments is increasingly taking place in countries that, after World War II, found themselves in the USSR’s sphere of influence due to anti-Russian propaganda that has been gaining momentum since 2014.

“Similar incidents occur in the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe,” the expert noted. – In order to effectively combat this trend, more effective steps are needed on the part of the European Union. For example, Brussels should monitor how individual countries are fighting the glorification of Nazism. In addition, the EU can create a blacklist and apply sanctions against organizations, political parties and even individuals who glorify radical nationalist ideas and desecrate monuments.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov during the meeting of the committee recalled that the Polish authorities have developed a concept of the so-called symbolic monuments subject to decommunization … Although this contradicts the provisions of the agreement between the governments of our countries on the burials and places of memory of the heroes of war and repression of February 22, 1994. According to him, Warsaw also violates the list of memorial sites for Soviet defenders of the Fatherland who died in Poland.

– This document numbered 561 objects. Now, according to the data of our embassy in Warsaw as of March 31 of this year, only 112 of these objects have survived in this foreign state, the diplomat said. – In violation of the agreements, 449 Soviet memorials located outside the burial places were liquidated.

Moreover, “A perverted version of the struggle with one’s own past” was also chosen in Ukraine, recalled Mikhail Bogdanov … According to him, everything that is somehow connected with Russia, and not just the USSR, becomes a “victim of the anti-Soviet inquisition”. In particular, within the framework of the decommunization policy borrowed from the Poles, in Kiev, for example, a monument to Generalissimo Alexander Suvorov was dismantled, he noted.

– If certain political circles set themselves the task of rewriting history, then they need to fight the sources of material culture – monuments and war memorials. It is they who serve as evidence that the Red Army liberated the countries of Eastern Europe at the cost of the lives of its soldiers. We must not forget that the monument is from the word memory. They fight with her – Nikita Buranov, an expert of the Russian Military-Historical Society, explained to Izvestia. – In the current situation, the younger generation is quite receptive and literally in 10-15 years it will be possible to teach and tell children completely different things. By the way, the Nazis were actively engaged in the same thing before. who burned books.

11 heroes

The event was also addressed by the Secretary of the General Council of “United Russia” Andrei Turchak, who proposed to award 11 cities of the Russian Federation with the title “City of Labor Valor” … These are Krasnoyarsk, Severodvinsk, Penza, Kirov, Kolomna, Barnaul, Magadan, Tyumen, Rybinsk, Kamensk-Uralsky and Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Vladimir Putin supported the initiative.

So, for example, during the war years Barnaul occupied a leading place in the production of cartridges. Every second cartridge and a diesel engine for every fifth T-34 tank was produced at the city’s enterprises, said the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev. Meanwhile Kirov was a center for the production of mortars, mines, aerial bombs and grenades. The enterprises of this city also shod almost half of the Red Army: more than 9 million pairs of boots were sewn from the Kirov tarpaulin, he added.

Kamensk-Uralsky in 1941-1942 became the only producer of aluminum, magnesium and their alloys in the country. Without its products, not a single aircraft and not a single engine of the T-34 tank was built, Alexander Sergeev explained. Komsomolsk-on-Amur was not only the center of shipbuilding, but also the production of Il-4 bombers. Magadan is a leading gold mining center, where in 1941-1943 more than 50% of all gold in the USSR was mined, the academician summed up.

Meanwhile, other Russian cities are currently applying for the title. In this regard, Andrei Turchak asked to consider the possibility of evaluating them in September …

The honorary title “City of Labor Valor” was established in 2020. Last year, 20 cities received it at once: Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Samara, Perm, Nizhny Tagil, Saratov, Omsk, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yaroslavl, Magnitogorsk, Izhevsk, Ufa, Tomsk, Ulyanovsk, Ivanovo, Novokuznetsk, Irkutsk and Borovichi …