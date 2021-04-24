Those born between 1952 and 1955 have been in a sort of noman’s land within the vaccination roll-out program can now expect to be processed.

Those that have the 68th or 69th birthday this year will have Pfizer and those that will have their 66th and 67th will have AstraZeneca… as long as the vaccine shipments continue to arrive. In fact, these age groups will be covered by the vaccines already in the region.

Part of those arriving next week will be for those in their 70s who received their first jab 21 days ago to cover their second dosage.

Nobody within the various health districts in the province appears to know when the 70s age group will be completed as some have still not received any jabs. Some experts consulted put everybody in their 70s as having received at least their first jabs to be within ten days.

Editorial note: please keep informing us by leaving a comment, if you have received or are still waiting for you first jab, etc, if you are aged in your 70s so that other readers can see how it is progressing.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)