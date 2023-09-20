













The document shows several prospects that the company wanted to add to Xbox Game Pass. With some they were successful and with others they were not. The curious thing is that there is a section detailing the prices for having certain games in the service. The sums depend on the popularity of the game in question, but generally cost several million.

As an example, they wanted to add Star Wars Jedi Survivor to the service, but they would have to pay EA $300 million. On the other hand, it was also revealed that GTA V represents an investment of between 12 and 15 million dollars per month to be in the service. Not to mention that Rockstar only allows 3 month intervals. No wonder it goes in and out of the catalogue.

Something that the leak also demonstrates is that Xbox Game Pass is in a constant hunt for new titles. In fact, in the list we see several upcoming games and what they expect it to cost them. One of the most striking is the Suicide Squad game, which would cost them 250 million dollars to have on the service. Were such amounts expected?

What else was revealed about Xbox Game Pass?

Another of the leaked emails indicated a plan about Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass. This involved adding this title and the entire Dark Souls saga to the service. All in order to considerably add the value perceived by users. However it didn’t happen.

Source: Bandai Namco

It is also appreciated that the higher-ups are not only looking for games to add on day one of their launch. Another factor they take into consideration is the dates on which to add certain titles to the service. Since, for example, LEGO Star Wars would be much more successful at Christmas time. What do you think about knowing these little secrets?

