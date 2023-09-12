Home page World

Split

After the death of a keeper, Salzburg Zoo will be closed on Tuesday. © Franz Neumayr/APA/dpa

A rhinoceros at the zoo attacked and fatally injured a zookeeper. A colleague was also injured. He was taken to the hospital.

Salzburg – A 33-year-old zookeeper was attacked by a rhino at Salzburg Zoo on Tuesday morning and died. As an Austrian police spokesman in Salzburg announced, a nurse was also seriously injured when he tried to come to the aid of his colleague. The 34-year-old employee tried to scare the animal away and was also attacked, it was said.

The woman died at the scene of the accident. Her colleague was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery. Salzburg Zoo remains closed on Tuesday. dpa