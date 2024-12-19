A bloody cut on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s face also caused a stir after Paris Saint-Germain’s game at AS Monaco. The 25-year-old Italian was hit on the cheek with his studs by opponent Wilfried Singo in the league game after he failed to attempt a shot at the goalkeeper. Donnarumma was treated for a longer period of time and had to be substituted. According to his club, Donnarumma suffered facial trauma with multiple wounds. Pictures showed how the wounds were held together with staples. The goalkeeper of the Italian national football team had to miss several days, PSG also announced.

The referee awarded a free kick for the Parisians, but Singo, who had already been warned, was allowed to continue playing. “We all saw his face. I don’t know why it’s not a red card,” said Donnarumma’s teammate Gonçalo Ramos. The referees did not protect the goalkeeper. “I would like to apologize to Gianluigi Donnarumma,” Singo wrote on Instagram. He did not attack the goalkeeper intentionally and only then realized that his face was seriously injured. “I wish you a speedy recovery,” the post said in Italian and French.

Paris won the game 4:2 (1:0) and is still the confident leader of the French Ligue 1.