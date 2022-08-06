With a funny video, Selena Gomez jokes about her “real” belly and takes the opportunity to launch yet another message of body positivity

There are many stars of sport, music and cinema who this year have chosen to spend their holidays on the wonderful Italian beaches. Among these also the beautiful Selena Gomezwhich once again has chosen to ironize about its small imperfections and launch yet another message of body positivity.

Actress, voice actress, television personality and singer. Her name and her face they circulate everywhere for years now and she can safely be regarded as one of the most famous stars in the entire globe.

However, she too has to constantly contend with notorious haters. People devoid of sensitivity and empathy that populate the web and never fail to criticize anyone for any reason.

The latter have often targeted Selena, mostly because of hers weight. She, a few weeks ago, had decided to answer them with a beautiful message of body positivity.

I’m trying to stay slim but I went to ‘Jack in the Box’ and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. I honestly don’t care about my weight because people don’t care anyway. ‘You are too thin,’ ‘You are too fat’, ‘This is not good.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh’. I’m perfect just the way I am!

Selena Gomez’s new video

In these days of relaxation in Italy, Selena Gomez has chosen to send another message. This time, however, instead of a polemical tone, she decided to use irony.

He shot a video of Tasha K., influencer and very popular comedian in the United States and reproduced it while maintaining the original audio. In the aforementioned video, the comedian said she was proud of her “real belly“. And the same words, in fact, were taken up by Gomez.

A voiceover He says: “pull your belly in“. The voice that double Selena, then, replies: “I don’t pull a *** in, the real belly is fucking back in fashion!“.

I’m those times are very distant now in which the singer and actress suffered for bad comments from people on social media. In 2019, in an interview, she had told of having uninstalled Instagram from his phone of her for this very reason.

Today, however, Selena Gomez lives as serenely as possible and lives with its beautiful imperfections. Indeed, she exploits them to her advantage and to give courage to all the girls who, like her in the past, can suffer for these reasons.