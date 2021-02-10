The Mallorca holiday plans of thousands of people were dealt another blow this morning when British transport minister, Grant Schapps, said that there was no “exact date” on when Britons will be able to go on holiday this year either home or abroad.

The statement came just hours after Britain’s leading tour company Jet2 canceled their Easter program.

The British government had said on Tuesday that the tough travel restrictions would remain in place until they can be sure that the vaccines work against new variants of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give regular up-dates on the holiday situation. The Mallorca tourist industry had been hoping for a good Easter.

