Keep your glasses like new: What should you do and what to avoid to last longer

The glasses are, for many people, an essential part of their daily life. In Spain, up to 24.4 million people over 15 use glasses or lenses, which is the 61% of the populationaccording to the data of the European Public Health Survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) of the year 2020. They are objects that are exposed to endless adversities and can be dirty very quickly. If we are one of those who need them daily, we will know the inconvenience that it can cause us to have them dirty or in poor condition.

Proper care of glasses, whether they are to see better and if they use to protect ourselves from the sun, not only guarantees a better vision, but also extends its useful life. Keeping them clean is just a part of their daily care.

For those who wear glasses it is important to know not only how to clean them, but also how not to do it and what other precautions should be taken. Doing it in the right way, in addition to helping us see the world more clearly, will save us the discomfort (and money) to change them every two for three.

Glasses cleaning

Dishwasher liquid, a paper scarf, the edge of our shirt … It is tempting to resort to what we have closer when we need to clean the glasses quickly. But what is the best way to do it? What should we avoid? Finding the best way to clean them will not only help us last longer, but will allow them to fulfill the function for which they were created: maintain our clear vision.

Although for many it is a usual practice, wearing an end of our shirt or the tip of our sweater manga to clean the glasses, although it may seem a harmless act, in the long term it does more damage than well because, although the materials seem soft, the tiny fibers of the fabric can cause microscopic damage that spoil the lenses over time. Nor is it hygienic or advisable to use saliva to moisten the lenses and also fails to clean the glasses.

Nor will the domestic use crystals serve us, since most contain ingredients that can damage the lenses and the mount. We should also avoid wearing napkins or paper scarves because, in addition to that they can also scratch the glasses, they can leave them full of fluff.

To clean them well we must start with our hands, since if they are clean of dust and dirt we will avoid scratching the lenses and guarantees that there are no bacteria or viruses that can be transferred to the glasses and the eyes.

As indicated by the General Council of Optics-Optometrists (CGCOO), Cleaning the glasses should become a daily ritual and the best way to do it is to use the dry and soft suede that our optometrist has provided us with. It is unlikely that current lenses will be raised, since they are manufactured with hardened and anti -ray treatments. Only in the event that the mount is of plastic material, and when the expert does not advise, it is possible to wash them with warm water and neutral soap, but not after clarifying them well and taking them out with a fine cloth.

Here we must bear in mind that the fibers that emerge from many of the materials during the drying process can cancel the cleaning work, just as if we use a dirty cloth to dry them, even if it is microfiber.

We must take special care with the glasses that have a metal mount, since if we wear abrasive substances we could damage the surface. In this case, experts advise to clean them with a cotton or soft cloth.

Glasses manipulation

A gesture as simple as apparently innocent is when we take off our glasses, which we do many times with one hand. However, doing so increases the risk that the rods are deformed. The most advisable thing is to take off our glasses with both hands – it is better for hinges and pins and, in addition, it prevents our fingers from staining the crystals – and leaving them supported so that the lenses do not touch any surface so that they do not scratch.

Another common practice, but also advised to use our glasses as if they were a headband. Although it may seem practical and comfortable to do it, leaving our glasses on the head, in addition to accumulating dirt faster, can affect your alignment and the way they are located in front of our eyes, can loosen and damage.

The correct way to store glasses

Save the glasses in the right way helps keep them free of dust and guarantee that they do not hit or scratch as long as we do not use them. Therefore, our glasses deserve a good storage place, which are rigid cases, specifically designed to protect the glasses from external factors that could break them or damage them: we will place them in the case with the crystals up. The soft covers, on the other hand, do not fulfill the same function as the rigid, although they do protect the scratch and dust glasses.

Of course, we must make sure that the case we keep them is also clean.

If we do not have a rigid hand in hand, we must make sure to place them in a safe place, with the lenses up and better with the two open paddles, far from any heat source or inside the car in full sun – something especially recommended for glasses with plastic mounts, since the heat dilates the material and deforms it.

We must also avoid saving glasses in places where they can contact chemicals, such as bathroom. Products such as perfume, sunscreen, hair lacquer or any other chemical in aerosol, if they adhere to lenses, can be dangerous if we later put on our glasses.