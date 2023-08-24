FromMartina Lippl close

A sunflower field attracts countless visitors. The owners don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun in nature. But some vacationers misbehave.

Hayling Island – The perfect location for a photo seems to be a sunflower field in England right now. Over two million sunflowers bloom in a field at Stroke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island. However, the attraction on the British south-west coast develops completely different blossoms. After a few incidents, the farmer has to take action. On social media he shares a rather unusual appeal that visitors should please keep their clothes on.

“Please keep your clothes on” – farmer makes extraordinary appeal to visitors

Siblings Sam Wilson and Nette Petley, owners of Stoke Fruit Farm, wrote on Facebook: “We want to remind everyone that we are a family attraction and that in the sunflowers please keep your clothes on!” increased. “Something like this should not happen during our public events,” the post continues.

The extraordinary request and the putting up of prohibition signs caused online discussions. Most responded with humor. Jokes in the comments that they must have missed something between the sunflowers. Or put the sunflower field right at the top of their list of excursion destinations.

We’ve always had people take daring photos

Sam Wilson says he wants to monitor his customers’ behavior, but all visitors should be able to enjoy the sunflower field and pick their own sunflowers.

“We’ve always had people taking daring photos, but this is the first year it’s been a problem. That’s why we put up signs,” said the sunflower farmer CNN. Children would have observed some scenes. There have been complaints. “We really are a free and happy farm,” but they couldn’t tolerate completely uncovered bodies in public.

The two siblings run the farm founded by their grandfather. The site is huge, says Nette Petley, according to CNN. There are so many places to hide for an hour without being found. But these incidents were too obvious.

Sunflower Field on Hayling Island – There is a romantic story behind the attraction

In addition to the farm shop, “Sam’s Sunflowers” is a popular backdrop for Instagram photos or professional photo shoots. The farm provides according to the local newspaper TheNews straw bales are also available as props. The first sunflowers were planted by Wilson and his fiancée behind the church in 2018, according to Facebook. But the plants didn’t bloom in time for their wedding six years ago. His sister then called him on the honeymoon and said the people wanted to pick your sunflowers and set up a “trust fund” – that’s how the idea for the sunflower field came about.

A farmer in Switzerland was stunned at a wedding photo shoot. A bride and groom rolled down an untouched meadow to remember the most beautiful day of their lives. (ml)