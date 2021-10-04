The Huiskat Thuiskat foundation wants to use a trial process against the government to ensure that cats no longer go outside on their own. I haven’t had time yet for a poll among the Dutch, let alone the foreign, cats, but I assume they are firmly against it.

“Always inside, why? We are not parakeets!”

“Would you like to sit in an anklet at home forever?”

“You’re destroying all of nature and we’re not even allowed to get some fresh air?”

“Compare those slaughterhouses of yours with those few birds we happen to encounter.”

In The Parool said lawyer Roel van Dijk on behalf of the Huiskat Thuiskat foundation: “The minister is obliged to enforce if protected animal species are damaged. Even when it comes to indirect damage caused by stray cats.” That is why the foundation demands that outgoing minister Carola Schouten takes action against cat owners.

The foundation relies on research by two legal scientists from Tilburg University. They came to the conclusion that according to European nature conservation law, domestic cats are not allowed to run outside at all. Van Dijk: “The problem is that these rules are not enforced by the government. Three million cats have three million owners. Nobody wants to burn their fingers on it. Politicians don’t intervene.”

As a cat lover (no, not an owner at the moment, but still a widower) I have a hard time with this issue. For a long time I kept my hand over my head, but unfortunately the facts speak their own irrefutable language. The Dutch cats are said to kill at least 17 million birds every year. Chris Smit, professor of ecology and nature management in Groningen, made this estimate as early as June of this year in an article by Gemma Venhuizen in NRC.

17 million!

All birds that they ‘accidentally’ encountered.

This will require a hearty word with our darlings and, last but not least, their owners. Huiskat Thuiskat calls on cat owners to register as an interested party for such a trial process. That goes too far for me personally, but I do see the benefit of targeted measures.

In trade magazine animal rescue Smit made a number of practical suggestions. Keeping your cat indoors or in a walled garden at night, including during the day if chicks are born nearby; leash cats or put on a collar – more effective than a bell – when they go outside; cats, just like dogs, are required to chip and register. Also helpful: training cats, starting with kittens, to live indoors as much as possible.

As a city dweller, that last suggestion really struck me. Cat owners from busy city districts should especially feel addressed. On my walks through the city I see cats darting around searching, pushing against closed doors, meowing helplessly at passers-by. Boss is not at home, boss comes out of the cafe late tonight, because boss prefers a ‘hangover’ than a cat. More and more often I also read reports of missing persons.

It doesn’t seem realistic to me to have all cats live at home all the time, but in some circumstances there is no other choice.