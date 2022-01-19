Attack on Titan He is currently streaming the latest episodes of his beloved anime that has been successful for years. We will finally see on television the adaptation of the last arc of the story of Eren jaeger and the war of humans against titans. Although there are still many unhappy with the end of the manga.

Since it’s the final season it’s not uncommon for many people to find themselves watching Attack on Titan to find out what will happen. Its popularity at the time already caused the servers of Crunchyroll in its premiere and now it seems that it is breaking a new record in Youtube.

YouTube gives Attack on Titan a new record

Since its premiere it has attracted a large number of followers. If you ask them what their favorite aspect of anime is, they will surely tell you the story, the action, and most likely the music. This last point seems to be one of the favorite elements of his fans who have spent hours listening to him.

who have seen Attack on Titan they immediately recognize its openings. From the first we have found authentic war hymns that manage to make us fill with emotion for what we will see. Perhaps that is why fans can not stop watching and have made the anime a record holder.

The opening of the last season seems to be one of the most successful for Attack on Titan. Only in the first three days of its premiere managed to collect more than 10 million visits. Now he has surpassed his mark by reaching 20 million views in just 9 days. It looks like there could be a new king when it comes to the best anime openings.

The news was shared by anime account in Twitter, where they also thank the fans for having made this great milestone possible. If the views are maintained like this, perhaps we can have one of the most viewed openings on the platform. It seems fitting enough that Attack on Titan wraps up its epic story with an equally exciting theme song.

