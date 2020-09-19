On most popular instant messaging service WhatsApp, many new features are given according to the need of the users. Apart from this, after testing the new features in the beta version, the app brings them to all users. In this way, which features are coming in WhatsApp, it is known before all the users get updates. In addition to the mobile app, the messaging platform is also testing some features on the desktop version. All the users can get five work features in the upcoming stable updates.

Different ringtone for group calls

In the next updates, WhatsApp users can get the option to set a different ringtone for group calls. In this way, users will easily understand whether a group call is coming or a single user has made a call without seeing the call.

Read:Bad news for Whatsapp users, will never get this great feature

Whatsapp doodles

Initially, WhatsApp doodles were only available on desktop or web versions, but after future updates, messaging apps can bring background doodles for Android version as well.

New calling UI

With the next updates, you may get to see a new improved calls interface. After this, the call button will be moved down and the Info button, audio button and video button will also appear in the call interface along with the camera and messaging button.

Read: Features like Pixel, Install Google Phone App in Phone

Animated stickers

To make the experience of chatting on WhatsApp even more fun, users can soon see animated stickers in the app. The company is testing these stickers and many messaging apps already have this feature, so WhatsApp would not want to stay behind.

Shortcut catalog access

Users can get shortcut access to catalog feature on WhatsApp Business account. This way the portfolio can be easily seen. Apart from this, a new calling button can also be given in the app, improving this feature.