The winter season is very beneficial for our health. There is a glut of nutrients all around us during the winter season. These days, a variety of fruits and vegetables are present in the market, which are very beneficial in our health. It not only helps us to keep fit, but also protects our body from the risk of many health related problems. We are preparing a list of 5 such foods for you, which you have to include in your diet this year and also next year.

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Eating green leafy vegetables is very beneficial for your health. Winter is the best time to consume fresh green leafy vegetables. They can be consumed in many ways in winter. Green leafy vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and all the nutrients that your body needs.

These are not only helpful in managing your weight, but it also strengthens our immune system. Which helps you to keep many health related problems safe.

2. Seasonal fruits

Compared to body temperature in winter, the outside temperature decreases. Due to which our immunity starts to weaken. Due to which we come easily in the grip of problems like cold and cough in winter. The fruits and vegetables present in winter help to boost our immunity.

In such a situation, consuming sweet lemon, orange, apple, strawberry, guava, pomegranate, papaya these days will help in maintaining your health better.

3. Jaggery and Peanut Chikki

Chikki crunchy is a healthy combination of peanuts and jaggery. Winter is the best time to eat this delicious snack. Peanut has a warm effect on the body and when mixed with jaggery, provides instant energy to your body. It also keeps your appetite calm for a long time. Which also helps you in weight management.

4. Nuts and dry fruits

Consuming nuts and dry fruits in winter is very beneficial. Because cashew, almonds, raisins, raisins, pistachios, chickpeas, walnuts are rich in nutrients. Consuming them regularly in winter gives you many health related benefits. Nuts contain phytosterols, compounds that help reduce cholesterol in the blood.

It is also rich in protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals including potassium, folate, vitamin E and magnesium. Walnuts are rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants such as flavonoids. Which help to relieve Alzheimer’s and improve overall brain health. It is also helpful in getting relief from many health related problems.

5. Green Tea

In winter, green tea not only protects you from diseases, but it also helps in keeping your body warm. By drinking green tea, you can improve your body’s ability to fight against diseases. Because it mainly contains anti-oxidant properties, which helps our system to fight free radicals. It also contains a small amount of caffeine, which can help you to overcome the lethargy in cold weather.