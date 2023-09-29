There are many health conditions that can put a damper on lovemaking. Erectile dysfunction or vaginal atrophy can make sexual intercourse a frustrating and painful experience. Being able to express their feelings for one another sexually is important to most couples. When something happens that makes it impossible for intercourse to occur, it can be quite discouraging. Seeking medical treatment should be one of the first things on your mind. Catching any type of abnormality in the earliest stages is important if you want to be able to utilize the most effective treatment options.

For men with erectile dysfunction, medications like Sildenafil can help them sustain an erection for four or more hours until intercourse has been completed. There are also a variety of things you can do to enhance your sexual pleasure that doesn’t involve penetration or intercourse. When most people think of sex, they automatically think of penetration. When you think about it, penetration is only one aspect of sexual satisfaction and gratification.

Phone Sex

One of the most erotic things a couple can do for one another is have phone sex. Talking during sex is another way of keeping things interesting, but talking over the phone has an erotic quality that makes things more intriguing. It could be the fact that you are having the conversation in a public area or that you are able to stimulate your partner with words and the sound of your voice. Leave a voicemail that they can listen to over and over again! It is one of the most erotic things you can do for your lover.

A New Generation of Toys

For couples who enjoy using toys, some of the new ones being produced have a variety of features that can take your pleasure to the next level. Blue Tooth allows for remote control of toys through an app that you download to your cell phone or tablet. Many toys have variable speeds and can be used singly or in combination with other devices. Pleasuring your partner has never been so much fun. You can play games or simply take your time enjoying the time you spend together. Many of the newer toys are made to be used outside the bedroom.

Oils and Massage

Warming oils and massage are a great way to begin foreplay. Lightly scented oils and a soft touch can make for very stimulating interactions. Deep tissue massage is great for relaxing muscles and easing tension. Many massage oils can also be used as lube and will allow you to continue massaging and touching as your lovemaking becomes more heated. Warm the oil before you apply it to the skin for a more pleasing sensation. Using oils can increase sensitivity and make your sexual adventures more pleasurable.

Gentle Touching

One of the most healing and loving gestures you can make is to gently touch another person. Stroking their hair, a kiss on the forehead, a simple touch when you walk by is more than just two people connecting. It is a transfer of energy that can send tingles up and down the spine. Sexual energy flows freely between two people who are attracted to one another. Touching is only one way to gain the attention of your partner, but it is one of the most powerful. When you want to make a powerful statement, use a simple touch.

Explore and Discover

When couples begin to experience sexual difficulties, they often become discouraged and upset that they can no longer satisfy their partners. Instead of allowing frustration to get the best of you, look at it as a way to learn as much as you can about what your partner likes. Explore each other’s bodies and discover their hidden erogenous zones. Burn a candle and let your hands and lips explore by touch in the darkened room. A simple touch can lead to hours of passionate lovemaking.

Oral Sex

Oral sex is another way of pleasuring your partner that can provide you satisfaction at the same time. Using your hands, mouth, breasts, or any other body part to achieve arousal can be quite enjoyable. When using your tongue and lips you can elicit a variety of sensations. You can also control how far you take your partner towards climax and maintain a heightened level of sexual activity for several hours.

Trying different techniques is a great way to push the boundaries and find out what your partner enjoys. It will take your lovemaking to the next level and allow both of you to achieve a climax or two before penetration occurs. Kissing, licking, sucking, and nibbling are all quite effective at causing sexual arousal.

You can try Sildenafil, which is a generic form of Viagra, to help with treating your erectile dysfunction, It’s been proven to be effective in helping men overcome ED. Even though you can reach a climax without penetration, it is sometimes what many men look forward to. When they can’t achieve satisfaction through penetration, they may feel unfulfilled.

With medications like Sildenafil, they can achieve and maintain an erection that allows them to reach an orgasm and feel satisfied with their performance. Pleasuring your partner is an extremely important part of your relationship. Taking the time to find all the different ways your partner loves to be pleasured will enhance your time together. Both of you will find new ways to satisfy one another.